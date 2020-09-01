California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Raymond James worth $19,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,630 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,195 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,063,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 761,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,877,000 after acquiring an additional 318,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,732,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

RJF opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.