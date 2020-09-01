Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,731,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,752,000 after purchasing an additional 89,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,872,000 after purchasing an additional 79,621 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,055,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,683,000 after buying an additional 123,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 833,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,530,000 after buying an additional 201,653 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $81.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

