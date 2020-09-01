Assetmark Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 122.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 360.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 125.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $615.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $621.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $586.31 and a 200-day moving average of $520.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,269 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,257. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.25.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

