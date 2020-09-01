2,410 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,732,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,256,000 after buying an additional 1,282,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 237,739 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,306,000 after purchasing an additional 280,042 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 775,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,780,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,955,000 after purchasing an additional 837,145 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

In related news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $356,995.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

