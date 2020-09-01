Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 969.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,107 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,630,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,774,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,698,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,498,000 after acquiring an additional 508,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,577,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.43. Healthequity Inc has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

