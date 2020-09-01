Assetmark Inc. Has $31,000 Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 4,275.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Haemonetics by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Haemonetics by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

HAE stock opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.71. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $66,659.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $132,412.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,288,374 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

