Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Cut by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $439,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 58,194 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $597,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 61.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1623 Capital LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 46,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In related news, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $5,932,429.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,814,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $1,331,535.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,942 shares of company stock worth $15,336,293 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $144.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average is $118.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

