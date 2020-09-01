Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,025 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 10.7% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 637,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $889,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR stock opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35. Avangrid Inc has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.