538 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.64. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

