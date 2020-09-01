Assetmark Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $165.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

