Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 99.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 286,291 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.21 and its 200-day moving average is $135.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,193 shares of company stock worth $15,573,477. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.22.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

