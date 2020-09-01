418 Shares in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director George A. Joulwan sold 6,000 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $744,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,548.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $575,115.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,181 shares of company stock worth $2,203,465 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $42.74 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.