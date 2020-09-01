Assetmark Inc. Has $36,000 Stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 12.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 47.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Entegris by 6.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Entegris by 3.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Entegris by 1.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,856,797. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. CL King increased their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

