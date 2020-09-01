Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,284 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,211,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,762,000 after acquiring an additional 138,468 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

