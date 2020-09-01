Assetmark Inc. Sells 7,626 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,992,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1,741.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 113,894 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ATO. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.23.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $248,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,990. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.