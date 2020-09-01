Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,825 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 47,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 867,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,371,000 after acquiring an additional 38,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

