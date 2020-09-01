Assetmark Inc. Sells 381 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,443,000 after buying an additional 1,741,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 815.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after buying an additional 602,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $192.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.