Assetmark Inc. Has $53,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 562,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,338,000 after purchasing an additional 45,192 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 64.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.64.

Shares of VRSK opened at $186.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.25. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $192.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,583,709.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

