Assetmark Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 199.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Spotify by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,326,000 after buying an additional 39,087 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Spotify by 7.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify by 20.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 50,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Spotify from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.74.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $282.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.02. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of -89.01 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $299.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

