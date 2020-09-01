Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Stake Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 127.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 122.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,229 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

NYSE:NBL opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

