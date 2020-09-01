Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Quidel by 15.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,620,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Quidel by 176.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Quidel by 171.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at $655,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $595,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,670 and sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quidel stock opened at $175.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.91. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

