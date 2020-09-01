America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2,035.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,194,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $261,450,000 after acquiring an additional 21,155,189 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,963,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $623,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460,160 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 8,275,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,164 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,643,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,723,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 738,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

