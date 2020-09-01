Zacks: Analysts Expect Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Osisko gold royalties reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Osisko gold royalties.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on OR. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

NYSE:OR opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 113.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 120.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko gold royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.