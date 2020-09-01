Assetmark Inc. Buys New Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 479 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 507.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,124.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $114.76 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.