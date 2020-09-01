Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Everest Re Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,291,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,472,000 after acquiring an additional 432,049 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $86,238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,484,000 after acquiring an additional 340,598 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Everest Re Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,146,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,306,000 after acquiring an additional 190,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 67.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 437,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,239,000 after buying an additional 176,067 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group stock opened at $220.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.14. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.