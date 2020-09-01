Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $342.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.31. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.78. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.