Brokerages Expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Brokerages expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.56. Adient reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra decreased their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Adient by 61,877.0% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adient by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 517.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,086 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 16.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after purchasing an additional 313,592 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its holdings in Adient by 4.0% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,309,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.50. Adient has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Earnings History and Estimates for Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

