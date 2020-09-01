Brokerages Expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.56. Adient reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra decreased their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Adient by 61,877.0% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adient by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 517.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,086 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 16.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after purchasing an additional 313,592 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its holdings in Adient by 4.0% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,309,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.50. Adient has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

