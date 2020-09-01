Head-To-Head Contrast: RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) versus Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cogent Communications and RigNet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 5 3 0 2.38 RigNet 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cogent Communications presently has a consensus target price of $81.57, suggesting a potential upside of 21.28%. Given Cogent Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than RigNet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of RigNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of RigNet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and RigNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 6.97% -20.17% 4.54% RigNet -13.44% -121.61% -15.52%

Risk & Volatility

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RigNet has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cogent Communications and RigNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $546.16 million 5.82 $37.52 million $0.76 88.50 RigNet $242.93 million 0.42 -$19.16 million N/A N/A

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than RigNet.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats RigNet on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc., a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration. The Managed Services segment provides remote communication, telephony, and technology services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites. The Applications and Internet-of-Things segment offers applications over-the-top of the network layer, including Software as a Service offerings, such as cyber security; applications for safety and workforce productivity; a real-time machine learning and AI data platform; and other value-added solutions. The Systems Integration segment engages in the design, consulting, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of telecommunications systems. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

