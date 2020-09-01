Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 131.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 43.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 289.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Evercore ISI cut Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

