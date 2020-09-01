Head to Head Comparison: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and F&M Bank (NASDAQ:FMBM)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of F&M Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of F&M Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F&M Bank has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. F&M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of Marin Bancorp and F&M Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A F&M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and F&M Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $109.52 million 3.95 $34.24 million $2.48 12.83 F&M Bank $48.13 million 1.29 $4.51 million N/A N/A

Bank of Marin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than F&M Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and F&M Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 29.90% 9.34% 1.14% F&M Bank 11.18% 6.23% 0.63%

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats F&M Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant card and cash management services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and Internet banking services. The company operates 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, and Alameda counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About F&M Bank

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial, individual, and business loans; farmland loans; multifamily loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; and dealer finance. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, and commercial and personal lines of insurance. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. The company operates 13 banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F&M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

