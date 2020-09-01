Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,338,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,580,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,235,000 after buying an additional 115,589 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1,092.9% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,546,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,765,000 after buying an additional 1,416,698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,454,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,374,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,467,000 after buying an additional 154,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

In related news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

