Assetmark Inc. Buys New Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000.

NVG stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

