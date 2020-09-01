Assetmark Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 38.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 116.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.41.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

