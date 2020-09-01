Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after buying an additional 740,483 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,856,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 22.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.