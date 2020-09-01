4,973 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 418,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 77,160 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 174,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 51,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.