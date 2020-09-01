Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 57.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,142 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 245,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,495 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 22.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 743,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,965.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

