Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,381.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 52.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 12.8% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at $2,039,000.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $1,041,207.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Five Below from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

FIVE opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.90. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

