Assetmark Inc. Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

AXP stock opened at $101.59 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

