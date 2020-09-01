Assetmark Inc. Sells 771 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,799,000 after purchasing an additional 521,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,187,000 after purchasing an additional 365,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,185,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146,218 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

