SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SolarWinds by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SolarWinds by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

In other news, EVP W. Joseph Kim sold 30,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $627,983.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 596,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,891.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 64,718 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,354,547.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 828,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 576,641 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SWI opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. SolarWinds Corp has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.38 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.