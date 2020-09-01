Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,057 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,227,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,521,000 after purchasing an additional 617,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 391,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,776,000 after acquiring an additional 540,617 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.