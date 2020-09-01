Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 23.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 3.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 15.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 53.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCXI opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. ChemoCentryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CCXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 90,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $5,906,205.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,357,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,413,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 40,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,116,660.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,599 shares of company stock worth $75,130,117. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

