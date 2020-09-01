33,922 Shares in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 33,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. 86 Research began coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Macquarie downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. China International Capital raised Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59. Autohome Inc has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $100.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

