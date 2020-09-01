Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.32.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

