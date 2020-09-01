Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CXO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 29.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Concho Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,504 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Concho Resources by 8.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Concho Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the first quarter worth $496,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.04.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CXO stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.