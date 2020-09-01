Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 86.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACC opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

