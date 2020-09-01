Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of GAP worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in GAP by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 924,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at $35,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GAP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,507,000 after purchasing an additional 844,741 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Gap Inc has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.52.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gap Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

