US Bancorp DE Buys 12,920 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,678 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 4,302.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,461 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.