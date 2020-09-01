Dohj LLC Purchases 2,900 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,897 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

MSFT opened at $225.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,706.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $231.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.