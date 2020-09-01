Ariose Capital Management Ltd Has $7.79 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.5% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $225.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $231.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,706.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

